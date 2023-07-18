Heat for now, rain and lower temperatures next week

(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Temperatures climb to 100 degrees this afternoon with a heat index ranging from 106-110 degrees. Heat advisory has been extended through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Temps climb to 100 degrees with a heat index of 110

No changes through Friday

Heat advisory today and tomorrow

10-Day Forecast:

We are finally seeing an end to this heat wave. The hot high pressure dome finally breaks down and shifts northwest. Rain chances will arrive with slightly lower temperatures Sunday.

What to expect through Thursday of next week

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Don will drift wander south and then north this week. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.