Heat advisories are back in SE Texas today and this week

It will feel like 105-110 degrees this afternoon

Monday’s Forecast:

The excessive heat is back! Temperatures climb to the mid-90s this afternoon, but the heat index ranges from 105-108 degrees. We also have a severe weather threat for our far northeastern cities this afternoon. Today and tomorrow, Houston has a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Starting Wednesday, the story is the heat and humidity. There is no end on the 10-day forecast to this dangerous heat.

10-Day Forecast:

Every day this week we will see dangerous heat with heat alerts likely. Make sure you take precautions from the heat. Remember, heat-related illnesses can be serious and even life-threatening. If you experience symptoms such as dizziness, rapid heartbeat, confusion, nausea, or headache, it’s crucial to seek medical attention immediately. Stay hydrated, seek shade/air conditioning, take frequent breaks and pace yourself if you must be outside.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is only one area of storms in the Atlantic Ocean that has a chance to become our next tropical system. It will not affect the United States. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.