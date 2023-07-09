Heat Advisory issued

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+

Sunday’s Forecast:

A heat advisory has been issued until 8pm tonight for much of Texas, including the western portions of the Houston region. The heat index those areas is expected to reach the 108 degree “feel like” mark. With high pressure continuing to build in from the west and moist Gulf breezes from the surface, expect the advisory to be expanded and continued in the next few days.

Large portions of Texas now under heat advisory. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday’s Hour by Hour:

We will once again see hot and humid conditions with highs in the upper-90s. When you factor in the humidity, for some areas it will feel like 108-110 degrees. Take caution from the heat. Make sure you drink plenty of water. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but it’s only a 20% chance of seeing the downpours. The storms will die off as the sun sets to provide a clear and warm Sunday night.

We'll have a warm start and hot finish today with slight afternoon shower chances. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Future Track Graphic shows slight chances for afternoon showers and storms. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Every day this week we will see dangerous heat with heat alerts likely every day.

Dangerously hot temperatures ahead for next week. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

No tropical systems are in the Atlantic basin, and none are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.