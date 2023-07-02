Heat Advisory Streak is Over!

Sunday Forecast:

Staying hot today with afternoon shower chances.

Sunday temperatures will still be hot with showers now easing back into the forecast.

Fourth of July Weekend Forecast:

For today the heat index will go below 108 degrees, meaning we’ll finally be without a heat advisory for the first time in 20 days! Rain is back in the forecast next week with temperatures in the mid-90s. Those heading to the beach, be aware of rip currents. Always swim with a buddy, and to go to an area with a lifeguard.

Still hot in the mid to upper 90s with rain back in the forecast for the holiday weekend.

Firework Forecast Tuesday

Tracking the Tropics:

While the Atlantic is quiet, we’re still tracking storms in the Pacific Ocean. Adrian is now a tropical depression heading into the open Pacific while what is left of Beatriz is an area of low pressure moving northwest toward Cabo San Lucas . Tropical systems like Beatriz are usually the only way for parts of Mexico to get rain. This will bring beneficial rain to the west coast of Mexico and Cabo San Lucas. For up to the minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

The Pacific storms that were once hurricanes are now weakened systems.

10-Day Forecast:

After three weeks straight, the dome of high pressure breaks down and moves farther east Sunday. Next week we’ll have more seasonable temperatures with a chance of storms starting Monday. There may be some storms present for the afternoon/early evening the Fourth of July but we should be rain-free for fireworks time at 9pm.