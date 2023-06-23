Heat advisory and storm threat through this evening

Watch for extended live coverage in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Today’s Forecast:

The hot high pressure ridge will expand again over the weekend and we’ll see a heat advisory through Saturday at 10pm.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-90s.

Expect highs to move back into the upper 90s to triple digits by the end of the weekend and into most of next week.

Heat Advisory

Tracking the Tropics:

We are tracking TWO tropical systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Bret is expected to drift west through the southern Caribbean. Bret is not a threat to the US. Tropical Storm Cindy formed yesterday but it will not bring a threat to the US as it will track into open water.

A storm forming in this area is incredibly rare. Only five storms have formed in the open Atlantic since 1950! Most June storms form in the Gulf of Mexico, northern Caribbean, or southeast coast. There is another wave getting more organized closer to Africa. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

Since 1950 most storms form in this red area in the month of June

10-Day Forecast:

The rain relief will be short lived today and tomorrow, as temperatures will climb to the upper 90s and triple digits again by next week. Plan accordingly if you are spending time outdoors, take breaks in the shade or A/C, and stay hydrated.