Watch: Radar-confirmed tornado in Hamlin, Texas

A tornado was spotted in Hamlin, Texas, on Saturday, June 17, as severe weather was reported in the area.
Video filmed by Jose Castro shows the funnel.
The National Weather Service said the tornado was confirmed by radar.
