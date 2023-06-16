Does a hot June mean a hot summer?

On Wednesday my blog looked back at just how many times our month of June has actually reached 100° or higher. I found that since 1990, about one third of the time this happens, but with great variability: those 8 Junes ranged from 1 day of 100+ to as many as 7.

This begged the question from our newest anchor, KPRC2′s Candace Burns “If June has 100-degree temperatures, does that mean the rest of the summer has even more?”

So this blog takes a look at that question. The answer, in a word, is “maybe”. Here’s a look and, don’t worry, I made a chart.

In 1990, we had 1 June day of 100° followed by a July with none and an August with 6 and none in September. So the single day in June seemed to be a true exception and the summer as a whole was relatively normal.

In 1998, only 2 days reached 100+ in June, then 14 in July and 8 in August. But those days that didn’t reach 100 in July and August were very close--a lot of upper 90s--and even September reached 99°. That year was an exceptionally hot year.

2006 came in with a single 100 day in June followed by none the rest of the summer!

2009 brought in the record 7 days in a row in June of 100+ temps, with another ten to follow--4 in July and 6 in August.

2011 was the bear year. The drought. The most horrible year in the world. Six days in June hit 100+, four in July, followed by 30 in August. Yep, every day but one day in the month of August reached 100 degrees or higher (setting the 109° record). Even September had 5 days of 100+ temps.

2012 showed up similar to 2006--3 days in June reached 100 with none after that.

2013 also was a pretty “light” year with 2 days of June hundreds, none in July and 3 in August.

Last year, 2022 sparked up with 5 June days at 100+, followed by 13 in July and 4 in August.

Keep in mind, we still haven’t officially hit 100° this year, but yesterday was 98° so we’re on our way. What to make of all this? Well, it’s crazy to cherry pick years and temps because so many factors go into our climate--you’d really have to analyze the whole atmosphere of each summer to come up with an idea and with climate warming you’d still be challenged to get a perfect answer. But Candace asked, so, generally speaking, if we have more than 5 days hitting 100 in June, we’re likely to have a very hot July and August and even September months. It would seem the trend is set and the upper level climate features causing the heat are parked pretty well and not moving anytime soon. At 5 or fewer we seem to have a chance at staying a bit cooler but 1998 toasted us regardless! And keep in mind that a Texas tropical storm can change it all.

Here’s my chart for easy reference:

copyrighted by me!

Stay safe this weekend. Regardless of the heat, it IS the weekend!

Frank

Email me with comments and questions.