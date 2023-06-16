A rare excessive heat warning for Houston

Friday’s forecast:
A rare heat warning goes into effect today and tomorrow in most of SE Texas. The last time we had an excessive heat warning in Houston was August 9, 2016. The warning is rare because of the combination of temperatures this hot, with incredibly high humidity. This afternoon it will feel like 108 to 113 degrees plus! This heat is dangerous. The warning lasts through at least Saturday.
No relief this weekend:
Potential record highs with heat warnings through at least Saturday.
10-Day Forecast:
There is an indication that this oppressive and dangerous ridge of high pressure may break down at the end of next week.
Tracking the tropics:
A tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa. It has a 40% chance of becoming our next named tropical storm.
