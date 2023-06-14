Philippine volcano causes evacuations and Cyclone Biparjoy approaching Pakistan

HOUSTON – Hello weather friends! We are getting HOT here in Texas! This week we are going to hit 100 degrees, for the first time since last August. Check out Frank’s blog for more on the heat, but for now it’s time to talk about the wild weather across the world this week. Last week we chatted about flooding in Haiti and horrible air quality in the Northeast. This week we’re talking about the Mayon volcano in the Philippines which has began to erupt and Cyclone Biparjoy as it moves closer to land in the Arabian Sea.

Mayon volcano erupts:

Last week seismologists around the Mayon volcano detected an increase in tremors and hundreds of rockfalls, which prompted the Albay province in the Philippines to be on alert. On Sunday, the Mount Mayon volcano began to spew lava and produce sulfuric gas, which prompted swift evacuations around the volcano. The evacuation zone spans nearly four miles from the crater, for the threat of rockfalls, landslides and ballistic fragments. Ashfall is possible on the south side of the volcano. Nearly 15,000 folks and over 10,000 animals have been relocated to shelters, but they may be displaced for a very long time. The Mayon volcano is the most active volcano in the Philippines, and it can stay active for months. Volcanic seismologists will continue to monitor the situation to make sure more expansive evacuations are not needed. The last time the Mayon volcano caused evacuations was in 2018.

Storyful images of weather across the globe. (Storyful)

Cyclone Biparjoy approaches Pakistan:

Cyclone Biparjoy has been strengthening in the Arabian Sea and is expected to make landfall in India and Southern Pakistan Thursday with hurricane-force winds. Several very populated areas may be impacted including Karachi, which is home to nearly 15 million people. Ahead of the storm, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and very rough seas have already begun. Thousands have already been evacuated from coastal areas as the cyclone approaches.

Storyful images of weather across the globe. (Storyful)

Something Good:

Although it is hot, we finally have dry weather! This means pool parties, splashpads and water parks are all wonderful options! Check out this Click2Pins.com submission of a cat staying cool in the shade! Another great way to help your pets stay cool is to place a white tile on the floor! I know my dog Stormy loves to lay her stomach on cool surfaces during the summer.

PBounds sent in this photo with the caption "Harley FatBoy Chillin' By the Pool." (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Stay safe always,

Caroline