Heat, humidity, and tracking Sunday storms

Sunday Storms:

Shower and storm chances return Sunday with a low flood threat. Some storms could be on the strong side, especially south of I-10 as they will beef up along an upper-level disturbance that will move into the Valley from northern Mexico late Saturday night.

Sunday 11am forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

2pm Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

5pm forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

Tropical Storm Arlene fell apart quickly on Saturday and has become a remnant low. It will bring showers and thunderstorms to South Florida and parts of Cuba through the end of the weekend.

Leftovers of Arlene (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tropical Storm Arlene is the first named system of the 2023 Atlantic tropical season. Our next named system will be called Bret.

Arlene was the first name. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

Download today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The high that kept us rain free this weekend backs off and retreats Sunday, so we will start to see our rain chances increase through early next week.