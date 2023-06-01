Hurricane season starts today

Thursday’s Forecast:
Thursday is June 1st and we’ll certainly be feeling like summer on the first day of Meteorological summer. We will be hot, with partly cloudy skies and a humid feel. There is a 20% chance of an afternoon shower.
Tracking the tropics:
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms in the eastern Gulf that has a 20% chance for formation in the next seven days. It is drifting toward south Florida.
We are now in hurricane season. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.
10-day Forecast:
A high pressure system moves in which will lower our rain chances over the next few days. As the high retreats Sunday we will start to see our rain chances increase through early next week.