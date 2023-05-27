Getting hotter this holiday weekend

Memorial Day weekend forecast:

Memorial Day weekend temperatures climb to the lower 90s through Saturday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain Sunday.

This will be the day it feels humid outside. Memorial Day Monday is muggy with a 30% chance of rain.

Our normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, which means we have seasonal temperatures this holiday weekend. While 2015 set the record for Houston rain on Memorial Day. This was not our infamous Memorial Day flood of 2016.

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean for possible development. There’s no chance of this becoming a tropical system but it will drench the Carolinas and Virginia this weekend.

Although this area won’t develop into a named system, this non-tropical low will move along a front and bring impacts to the Carolinas. They’ll have gusty winds, dangerous surf, and heavy rain. The entire southeast Atlantic coast has a high rip current risk this Memorial Day weekend.

10-day Forecast:

The ridge of high pressure that brings dry weather for the start of our Memorial Day Weekend, breaks down Sunday. That change gives us a chance of rain Monday through the rest of next week.

Hurricane season starts June 1st:

