WATCH LIVE: NOAA to unveil outlook for 2023 hurricane season

Officials with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association will issue their outlook for the upcoming 2023 hurricane season.

The news conference will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will provide a livestream in the video player above.

NOAA leaders will also discuss the expected number of storms for the upcoming 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, climate factors that will influence hurricane development, and NOAA’s readiness with new products and upgrades to enhance forecasting and operations.

FEMA officials will also be in attendance to explain how the public can prepare for hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1.