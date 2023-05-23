Temperatures climb this afternoon

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Tuesday will once again bring an air quality alert, with partly cloudy skies. We are at the time of year where rain chances are never zero. With that said, today should be quiet with a high in Houston of 88 degrees.

Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Tomorrow I’m tracking a low-pressure disturbance that will bring thunderstorms back to SE Texas. Wednesday’s high is 86 with a 40% chance of storms.

40% chance of thunderstorms

Possible rain totals Wednesday

10-day Forecast:

The humidity climbs at the end of the week. Memorial Day weekend looks mostly dry and it will feel hot with a heat index in the mid and upper-90s.

What to expect through Thursday of next week

Memorial Weekend:

This is going to bring a hot feeling Memorial Weekend with highs in the lower-90s, perfect for the pool.

Make sure you drink plenty of water!

An early look at the tropics:

A broad area of low pressure near the Turks and Caicos Islands no longer has a chance to become a tropical storm in the next seven days. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.