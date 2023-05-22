Don’t forget to look up!

This may not be the month for comets like the cover photo (last February), but this week offers some nice sky assortments!

First, the moon shows back up tonight as a nice crescent!

Here’s a reminder pin from October, even thought it won’t even be that big yet!

courtesy Glen in Katy via click2pins

What is big and bright is Venus -- the Evening Star -- which will be above the moon along with Castor and Pollux, the twin sons of Zeus and, as you Geminis know, those stars are found in that constellation....the Gemini birthdates run from May 21 to June 21. I was born June 22 at 12:30 a.m. so I tell people I crowned as a Gemini but my feet are a Cancer...go figure.

Here’s a diagram from Earthsky.org of the evening sky the next two nights:

courtesy EarthSky.org

You’ll notice red Mars is out there, too. Speaking of out there, in the tropics a little disturbance near the northern Bahamas has shown up as a nice reminder of hurricane season:

10% chance of development the next 7 days

Dry air and strong winds are expected to keep this from doing much and the National Hurricane Center only gives this a 10% chance to develop the next seven days. That’s right, seven, as they have upped their long-range prognostications from five to seven. That’s a plus for planning!

In the meantime, plan on enjoying the sky and those sunsets, like I did this past weekend from Galveston:

Taken by me at the Grand Galvez Saturday night!

Have a good week -- Memorial Day weekend is looking warm, in the upper 80s, but dry!

Frank

