Tracking strong thunderstorm for Thursday morning

Wednesday & Thursday:

HOUSTON – We are starting the day with quiet skies and a humid feel. Temperatures climb to the lower-80s this afternoon with a 20% chance of rain. A line of thunderstorms moves in overnight, lasting through Thursday morning. There is a low severe weather and street flooding threat.

Strong thunderstorms arrive after midnight (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold front moves through early Thursday morning (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low threat of severe weather for Houston (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low threat of street flooding Thursday morning in parts of SE Texas (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

What’s new in the 10-day forecast is a chance of rain late Friday to Saturday morning. The latest data has rain to start the weekend but there is a large discrepancy as to when the rain ends. For now, I’m going with a chance of morning rain. But we’ll let you know if the rain will stick around longer in the day.