Tracking strong thunderstorm for Thursday morning

Severe weather & street flooding is possible

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Today & Thursday morning, low threat for us in SE Texas

Wednesday & Thursday:

HOUSTON – We are starting the day with quiet skies and a humid feel. Temperatures climb to the lower-80s this afternoon with a 20% chance of rain. A line of thunderstorms moves in overnight, lasting through Thursday morning. There is a low severe weather and street flooding threat.

Strong thunderstorms arrive after midnight

Cold front moves through early Thursday morning
Low threat of severe weather for Houston
Low threat of street flooding Thursday morning in parts of SE Texas

10-day Forecast:

What’s new in the 10-day forecast is a chance of rain late Friday to Saturday morning. The latest data has rain to start the weekend but there is a large discrepancy as to when the rain ends. For now, I’m going with a chance of morning rain. But we’ll let you know if the rain will stick around longer in the day.

What to expect through Friday of next week

