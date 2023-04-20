Make a cloud: KPRC 2′s Anthony Yanez shows a fun scientific demo you’ll want to do with your kids

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez shared with anchor Owen Conflenti how he makes a cloud for his science demonstrations on school visits in the Houston area.

Yanez explained on KPRC 2+ Thursday that, by putting water in the bottle and then compressing the air inside, you raise the temperature inside the bottle. When the compressed air and water is eventually released, a visible cloud is formed. Take a look at the fascinating result in the video above.

If you’re interested in doing the demonstration yourself, here’s where you can get the bottle Yanez used to show the kids at Spring Branch Independent School District’s Treasure Forest Elementary.