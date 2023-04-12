Tracking a Gulf Low and watching for our next cold front

Today’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – Rain chances are low today due to a weak Low in the Gulf. That system will stay pretty far east of us, so while we could see a sprinkle or two, it’s unlikely we will see a lot. Other than that it will be similar to yesterday with highs in the mid-70s.

It will feel like Tuesday's weather. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Warmer end to the week:

Once the low moves through, it will push off into the Gulf and work eastward. We’ll stay relatively quiet for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Work Week Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Other than our blip for rain chances to start the week, we’ll stay mostly dry this week, slowly warming back into the 80s before rain chances return into the following weekend.