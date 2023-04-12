61º

Tracking a Gulf Low and watching for our next cold front

There is a chance for showers today, but storms are more likely Saturday with a cold front

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Temperatures are warming up. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Today’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – Rain chances are low today due to a weak Low in the Gulf. That system will stay pretty far east of us, so while we could see a sprinkle or two, it’s unlikely we will see a lot. Other than that it will be similar to yesterday with highs in the mid-70s.

It will feel like Tuesday's weather. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Warmer end to the week:

Once the low moves through, it will push off into the Gulf and work eastward. We’ll stay relatively quiet for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Work Week Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Other than our blip for rain chances to start the week, we’ll stay mostly dry this week, slowly warming back into the 80s before rain chances return into the following weekend.

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

