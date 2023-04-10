Work week warm-up underway: See how temps will heat up!

Monday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – We’re starting off this Monday with dry conditions, temperatures in the lower-60s and a light breeze from the east. Storms moving in from west Texas may bring some morning rumbles to mainly our western counties this afternoon, otherwise, we’ll stay rain-free and comfy for highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Warmer work week:

Once this disturbance moves through, it will push off into the Gulf and work eastward. We’ll stay relatively quiet for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Work Week Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Other than our blip for rain chances on Monday, we’ll stay dry for most of the week, slowly warming back into the 80s before rain chances return into the following weekend.