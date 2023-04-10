Work week warm-up underway: See how temps will heat up!

Monday’s Forecast:
HOUSTON – We’re starting off this Monday with dry conditions, temperatures in the lower-60s and a light breeze from the east. Storms moving in from west Texas may bring some morning rumbles to mainly our western counties this afternoon, otherwise, we’ll stay rain-free and comfy for highs in the mid 70s.
Warmer work week:
Once this disturbance moves through, it will push off into the Gulf and work eastward. We’ll stay relatively quiet for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
10-day Forecast:
Other than our blip for rain chances on Monday, we’ll stay dry for most of the week, slowly warming back into the 80s before rain chances return into the following weekend.