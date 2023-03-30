Warm-up starts this weekend! Fan Fest for Astros home opener should be warm and muggy⚾

Today’s Forecast:

We are starting the day in the lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies. We climb to the mid-70s this afternoon with a few chances for afternoon showers and a stronger south breeze. Fan Fest for the Astros home opener should be warm and a little muggy!

Temperatures in the 70s with a small chance of rain

Final Four Music Festival!

If you’re heading to Discovery Green this weekend for the NCAA Final Four Music Festival, it will be warmer, back into the low 80s with a few spotty showers. But a great line up for music!

Final Four Fan Fest Forecast

10-day Forecast:

We have an unsettled weather pattern through our weekend. Some days rain is more likely than others but we have to keep the umbrellas handy every day this week. Next week we have a chance to get our first 90 degree day of the year. Yikes!