Monday’s Forecast:

We are starting the day with thick fog for our ride to work. This afternoon we have a 30% chance of rain that may disrupt your evening plans. Late tonight and early Tuesday morning we could get stronger thunderstorms that bring a threat of hail.

10-day Forecast:

We have an unsettled weather pattern through our weekend. Some days rain is more likely than others but we have to keep the umbrellas handy every day this week.