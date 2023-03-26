Showers for Sunday

Next week will be mostly cloudy with showers almost every day.

Sunday hour by hour Forecast:

After a record setting warm Saturday, we cooled into the mid 50s this morning, which is normal for this time of the year. Patchy fog will be around this morning along with increasing clouds and rain chances.

Cool start that will warm into the upper 70s with Sunday showers. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday’s Forecast:

A warm front will move into the area today bringing humid, warm air and scattered showers that will impact all of the area from late morning until mid to late afternoon. It will not be a wash out, but keep your umbrella handy!

Showers around today, especially early afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Highs will mostly be in the upper 70s.

Art Festival temps will be pleasant with a few showers around. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We’re tracking another front Monday and the issue with our weather next week is we’ll have off and on rain through our next weekend. A boundary will hang around SE Texas giving us a chance of rain everyday.