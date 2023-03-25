69º

Dry moving in for Saturday

It won’t last long!

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Drier and cooler air trying to make its way into the region today. Northern communities starting out much cooler. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday’s Forecast:

Some light showers are possible before sunrise, but it will be a great day. We start with a chilly feel in the northern communities. We will have low humidity all day, sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. In fact Galveston may set a record high of 85 degrees with Houston climbing to 86 degrees.

A cool start for our northern communities will warm to mid 80s by this afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Area wide 80s tomorrow afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Record high expected in Galveston today. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain is back Sunday:

The front that moves through tonight returns Sunday as a warm front. This front brings morning rain lasting through the early afternoon. The rest of the days should be dry so not a wash out.

Scattered showers expected Sunday morning (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We’re tracking another front Monday and the issue with our weather next week is we’ll have off and on rain through our next weekend. A boundary will hang around SE Texas giving us a chance of rain everyday.

Warmer than normal to start but mostly cooler next week with showers possible every day. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

