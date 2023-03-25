Dry moving in for Saturday

Drier and cooler air trying to make its way into the region today. Northern communities starting out much cooler.

Saturday’s Forecast:

Some light showers are possible before sunrise, but it will be a great day. We start with a chilly feel in the northern communities. We will have low humidity all day, sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. In fact Galveston may set a record high of 85 degrees with Houston climbing to 86 degrees.

A cool start for our northern communities will warm to mid 80s by this afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Area wide 80s tomorrow afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Record high expected in Galveston today. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain is back Sunday:

The front that moves through tonight returns Sunday as a warm front. This front brings morning rain lasting through the early afternoon. The rest of the days should be dry so not a wash out.

Scattered showers expected Sunday morning (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We’re tracking another front Monday and the issue with our weather next week is we’ll have off and on rain through our next weekend. A boundary will hang around SE Texas giving us a chance of rain everyday.