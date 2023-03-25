Dry moving in for Saturday

Some light showers are possible before sunrise, but it will be a great day. We start with a chilly feel in the northern communities. We will have low humidity all day, sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. In fact Galveston may set a record high of 85 degrees with Houston climbing to 86 degrees.
Rain is back Sunday:
The front that moves through tonight returns Sunday as a warm front. This front brings morning rain lasting through the early afternoon. The rest of the days should be dry so not a wash out.
10-day Forecast:
We’re tracking another front Monday and the issue with our weather next week is we’ll have off and on rain through our next weekend. A boundary will hang around SE Texas giving us a chance of rain everyday.
