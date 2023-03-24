Tornado swirls in LA County and hail batters Hawaii

Hello dear friends and welcome to spring! The bluebonnets are popping, the trees are dropping pollen and our temperatures have made it back to the 80s.

California tornado:

California has been making headlines all year for their atmospheric river parade that has brought flooding rainfall and a TON of snowfall. This week another round of heavy rain and snow came, but the intensity of these storms was rare. Parts of California saw hurricane-force wind gusts and there was a tornado in Montebello, which is in Los Angeles County. The tornado touched down around 11:30 a.m., bringing damage to homes, vehicles and trees. The National Weather Service surveyed the damage and rated it an EF-1 with maximum winds of 110 mph, the strongest tornado to hit the area in 40 years. For more on this rare tornado, check out this article.

Swirling debris as tornado rips through Los Angeles County

Here’s another look at the tornado, where you can clearly see debris being lofted into the air.

2 hurt in Southern California tornadoes

Hail in Hawaii:

When I think of Hawaii I picture stunning beaches, volcanoes, snow cones and afternoon storms. Wednesday night the islanders saw much more than just afternoon storms as supercells brought an intense lightning storm, and even hail! The hail fell on the west side of Oahu. The National Weather Service warned of pea-sized hail, but as you can see below, they saw even larger hail than that.

Large hail falls in Hawaii amid weather warning

Something Good:

This week we got an incredible Click2Pin that I wanted to share with you. Noreen Borys created this incredible 2022 weather quilt. Each three-inch block has the high and low temperatures recorded here in Houston. She chose the colors based on the weather that day. She said the “colors range from navy blue (cold) to purple (hot).” I think this is an incredible quilt and it’s fascinating to look at the massive red and purple stripe in the middle that shows how intensely hot our summer was last year! If you remember correctly we had the second-hottest May on record, the hottest June on record and the hottest July on record!

Noreen Borys 2022 weather quilt sent into Click2Pins. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We love to show your photos on air and online, so if you have an awesome photo to share please send them in to our Click2Pins!

Stay safe always,

Caroline