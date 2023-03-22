Summer-like humid feel today

Wednesday’s Forecast:
Temperatures are much warmer this morning, with our highs climbing to the lower-80s this afternoon. It’s also breezy with south winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. We have a small chance of light rain this afternoon and tomorrow.
Severe weather threat Friday afternoon:
Our next chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms is Friday. A front will move across the region bringing a chance of severe weather for parts of SE Texas.
10-day Forecast:
After Friday we’ll get a slight drop in morning temperatures to start the weekend but more rain is possible Sunday.