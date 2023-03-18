Weather: Cool weekend pattern

Saturday hour by hour:
Look for overcast and cloudy conditions today with temperatures staying in the 40s and 50s with showers across much of the region but mostly south of I-10 and decreasing by the afternoon.
Weekend Forecast:
It will be cloudy, cool and damp all weekend as Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan wrap up the entertainment for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
10-day Forecast:
Through our cool weekend, we’ll see a further dip on Monday, the first day of Spring and then a nice warm up in to the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week.
