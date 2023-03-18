Weather: Cool weekend pattern

No where close to records expected today as cool temperatures settle across Southeast Texas.

Saturday hour by hour:

Look for overcast and cloudy conditions today with temperatures staying in the 40s and 50s with showers across much of the region but mostly south of I-10 and decreasing by the afternoon.

Cool Saturday in the 40s and 50s with showers

Weekend Forecast:

It will be cloudy, cool and damp all weekend as Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan wrap up the entertainment for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Final weekend of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will see cool temperatures.

10-day Forecast:

Through our cool weekend, we’ll see a further dip on Monday, the first day of Spring and then a nice warm up in to the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week.