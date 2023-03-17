Cool, rainy start to St. Patrick’s Day🌧️🍀

It will be a cold one today!

Track the line of storms moving out this morning in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

This Morning:

The cold front quickly pushed through the area around 2 a.m. this morning, bringing frequent lightning strikes and dropping a quick 1-2″ of rainfall. As the front passed temperatures dropped quickly from the 70s, to the 40s and 50s. We will continue to see lingering showers so the morning commute we will be COLD, WINDY and RAINY....a really messy commute for us.

It will be cold and soggy. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wind Advisory:

A wind advisory is in place this morning until 10 a.m. for winds from the north at 25mph gusting up to 40mph.

Gusts will be up to 40mph. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Weekend Forecast:

It will be cloudy, cool and damp this weekend. Lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the 50s.

It will be a chilly one! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

This weekend we will have temperatures in the 50s through Monday with shower chances. Next week we will warm to near normal highs in the 70s.