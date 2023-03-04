Wonderful Rodeo Weekend!

We will be dry and warm for the rodeo!

Today’s forecast:

Near perfect weather for anything you want to do outdoors and that includes the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! The Saturday concert will start close to 6pm when it will be a perfect way to cap off your Satuday!

Near perfect Saturday temperatures ahead. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Nice night for a rodeo concert (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This Weekend’s Forecast:

Saturday morning we will start off chilly with lows in the upper 40s. Despite the chilly start it will be another fantastic day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be gorgeous Sunday with light winds and temperatures in the lower-80s.

It will be sunny! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We have a near perfect weekend with sunny skies. Next week a cold front moves in Thursday. And with the start of spring break, we spring forward next Sunday morning.