A cool breeze is back today

Friday’s forecast:

The cold front moved through last night leaving behind a cool feel and dry northwest winds. Temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees lower this morning compared to this time yesterday. We’ll warm to the lower-70s this afternoon under perfectly sunny skies, but the winds will be strong, especially for the early part of the day. If you are heading to Bun B’s Southern Takeover tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s at the end of the concert. Don’t get caught with a short sleeve shirt if you have a long walk to get to your ride home.

Breezy for the early part of the day with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cool to a chilly feel for Bun B's Southern Takeover (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We have a near perfect weekend with sunny skies. Next week a cold front moves in Thursday. And with the start of spring break, we spring forward next Sunday morning.