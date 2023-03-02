Heads up, rodeo attendees: Severe weather threat tonight

Thursday’s forecast:

We have a 20%-30% chance of light rain with strong winds this afternoon before the cool front gets here. If you are going to the rodeo, be aware that the winds will be a nuisance and the rain will make any outdoor activities inconvenient.

20%-30% chance of rain this afternoon at the rodeo (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Severe weather threat tonight:

The concern with the timing of this front is the strongest storms move through the rodeo right around the time of tonights concert. You’ll want to see where the storms are on our KPRC 2 weather app, and how long you may need to wait to walk to your car if there is lightning and winds. It’s a fast moving front so you won’t have to wait too long if the storms are right on top of you.

The dynamics of this system can create tornadoes, wind damage and hail. For us we have a lower threat than northeast Texas but there is a concern. It’s a fast moving front so we won’t get a lot of rain.

Here is what is possible (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

11pm strong storms moving through (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Higher threat the farther north you go (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

9-10PM storms moving through (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After the cold front Thursday, it’s cooler and breezy Friday. This weekend’s forecast is fantastic. Next week a cold front moves in Thursday with rain possible through the start of Spring Break.