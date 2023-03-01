Tracking record warm temperatures today, severe weather threat tomorrow

The bullseye is in northeast Texas and parts of Arkansas and Louisiana.

Wednesday’s forecast:

We’re starting this Wednesday with record warm morning temperatures in the lower 70s. We’ll end the afternoon with potential record high temperatures in the mid-80s. There may also be some light rain this morning especially north of Houston. It’s breezy too, with south winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Severe weather threat Thursday night:

We’re tracking a strong cold front that moves through Thursday night. The dynamics of this system will create tornadoes, wind damage and hail. For us we have a lower threat than northeast Texas but there is a concern. It’s a fast moving front so we won’t get a lot of rain but fast moving systems can bring strong winds. There is also enough wind shear to create tornadoes. The latest timing has this moving through Houston around 11pm.

10-day forecast:

After the cold front Thursday, the cool is back Friday. This weekend’s forecast is fantastic. Next week there are two chances of rain, Tuesday with our next cold front on Thursday.