Sunday Stays Spring-Like

Sunday temps and wind:

Our stalled front should lift north enouth to help our tempertures warm up in to the upper 70s and low 80s again Sunday afternoon. Breezy conditions will develop as well this afternoon ahead of a Monday front. The cool air behind the front is stuck across the Brazos Valley and we’ll see temperatures more like late April again for Sunday.

Sunday Afternoon Temperatures (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Expect afternoon breezes to pick up today. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Monday Front:

The next front will not really cool things down as it sweeps through on Monday. In fact, we likely won’t see much more than just a slight chance to see some light showers Monday morning as the front moves through.

Strong storms for Monday will be well north (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After a nice weekend, our next front moves through Monday. That front will lower temperatures only slightly and no big cooling is expected until next Saturday morning when we’ll dip into the 40s.