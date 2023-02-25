Another weekend in the 80s ahead

Afternoon temps will be warm again with cooler temps to our north

Rodeo Run and parade Saturday:

We have mild temperatures in the lower-70s for the start of the Rodeo Run. Cloudy skies will give the parade a pleasant feel. There may be a sprinkle or two but not much more is expected.

Cloudy but comfortable with temps in the upper 60s downtown and into the mid 70s by late morning for the Rodeo Parade (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday stalled front:

The effect of the stalled front can clearly be seen in the temperature differences for areas to the south of the front where it’s warmer and moister and the areas to the north which are drier and cooler.

The stalled front is clearly indicated by difference in temperatures Saturday morning. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After a nice weekend, our next front moves through Monday. That front will lower temperatures to the 70s but no drastic cooling is expected in the next ten days.