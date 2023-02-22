Springtime sizzle without weekend woes!

Tonight’s Forecast:
Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies, but we will still be warm! Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the overnight hours with Thursday morning starting off in the upper 60s.
Thursday’s Forecast:
Thursday is going to be warm but wonderful for the BBQ cook off! Temperatures will be in the 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Friday’s Forecast:
Although it will be warm, conditions will be dry on Friday! Expect mostly cloudy skies with a breeze from the southeast.
10-day forecast:
The weekend also looks nearly perfect with a mix of clouds and sun and warm for this time of year with highs in the low 80s! Our next front moves through Monday of next week. That front will lower temperatures to the 70s but no drastic cooling expected until Friday of next week.