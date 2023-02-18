Winter is back!

Saturday’s hour by hour Forecast
Winds are mostly calm today for a cold Saturday morning with temperatures near freezing. The warm up today will be the start of a week long warm up.
Mardi Gras Weekend:
Like last weekend, it will be chilly at night for the parades but dry. Make sure to layer up if you’re heading down to the island for some beads and fun. Anthony Yanez, Frank Billingsley, Daniella Guzman, Keith Garvin and a few other KPRC 2 members will be at the Knights of Momus Parade tonight. The parade will be broadcast live on KPRC 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you can’t join us in Galveston, hopefully you can watch the fun on TV. It will be chilly Saturday night with light winds.
10-day forecast:
The warmth is back next week. We’re in the 80s on Presidents Day and Fat Tuesday. In fact, most of next week appears to stay above average with highs in the mid-70s and lower and mid 80s.