Winter is back!

Galveston is ready for Mardi Gras with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday’s hour by hour Forecast

Winds are mostly calm today for a cold Saturday morning with temperatures near freezing. The warm up today will be the start of a week long warm up.

Cool temps for Saturday with a warm up around the corner! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mardi Gras Weekend:

Like last weekend, it will be chilly at night for the parades but dry. Make sure to layer up if you’re heading down to the island for some beads and fun. Anthony Yanez, Frank Billingsley, Daniella Guzman, Keith Garvin and a few other KPRC 2 members will be at the Knights of Momus Parade tonight. The parade will be broadcast live on KPRC 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you can’t join us in Galveston, hopefully you can watch the fun on TV. It will be chilly Saturday night with light winds.

Cool evening for Mardi gras festivities this evening. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

The warmth is back next week. We’re in the 80s on Presidents Day and Fat Tuesday. In fact, most of next week appears to stay above average with highs in the mid-70s and lower and mid 80s.