Winter is back!

Friday’s Evening Forecast

Clear skies but the temperatures struggled to get into the mid 50s on Friday. Winds will be calm tonight and it will still be cold Saturday morning. We’ll again start with temperatures near freezing.

Friday Evening Forecast (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mardi Gras Weekend:

Like last weekend, it will be chilly at night for the parades but dry. Winds are strong today on the Island but weaker the rest of the weekend. Make sure to layer up if you’re heading down to the island for some beads and fun. Anthony Yanez, Frank Billingsley, Daniella Guzman, Keith Garvin and a few other KPRC 2 members will be at the Knights of Momus Parade Saturday night. We’ll broadcast the parade live on KPRC 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you can’t join us in Galveston, hopefully you can watch the fun on TV. It will be chilly Saturday night with light winds.

Mardi Gras Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temps in the 50s with light winds (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

The warmth is back next week. We’re in the 80s on Presidents Day and Fat Tuesday. In fact, most of next week appears to stay above average with highs in the mid-70s and lower and mid 80s.