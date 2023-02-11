Chilly weekend ahead!

Super Bowl Sunday:

Just like Saturday morning, we’ll start off chilly in the mid 30s but the wind won’t be a factor. Sunshine for most of the day will make sure Sunday is beautiful with no issues for watch parties!

Great Super Bowl watching weather! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Valentine’s Day:

Our next storm system moves through Tuesday morning. Valentine’s night will be dry. However, it appears that we could see some showers and storms earlier on in the day. The best chance for severe weather looks to stay north of the region, however, we’ll keep you posted if the forecast presents any changes.

Rain is on the way for Valentine's Day on Tuesday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Highs in the lower 70s with storms in the morning (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We will be dry this weekend, but come Valentine’s Day the rain will return. Our next cold front is Thursday which will cool us down for the following weekend.