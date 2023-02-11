Chilly weekend ahead!

Super Bowl Sunday:
Just like Saturday morning, we’ll start off chilly in the mid 30s but the wind won’t be a factor. Sunshine for most of the day will make sure Sunday is beautiful with no issues for watch parties!
Valentine’s Day:
Our next storm system moves through Tuesday morning. Valentine’s night will be dry. However, it appears that we could see some showers and storms earlier on in the day. The best chance for severe weather looks to stay north of the region, however, we’ll keep you posted if the forecast presents any changes.
10-day forecast:
We will be dry this weekend, but come Valentine’s Day the rain will return. Our next cold front is Thursday which will cool us down for the following weekend.