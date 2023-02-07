Cold front on the way

Tuesday’s Forecast:

It’s quiet and cool this Tuesday morning with light rain possible later today. A cold front moves closer to SE Texas and as the occurs the rain will get heavier. That will occur late tonight, lasting through Wednesday morning. We do not have a flood threat in the city of Houston but there is a low risk of severe weather. While not likely, there is the possibility of wind damage or one or two tornadoes forming.

Heavier rain possible tonight

Low risk of street flooding west of Houston

Low threat of tornadoes and damaging winds along I-45 and west

Cold front Wednesday morning:

Wednesday morning more rain is expected. We have a low severe weather threat but no flood threat for Houston. Most of the storms will be disruptive to your morning drive to work, but some cells may get aggressive with heavy rain and strong winds.

Low risk of street flooding from Galveston east

Similar threat as Monday but the location shifts east

Heavier rain is expected west of Houston

10-day forecast:

After the storms move out Wednesday, we’ll be dry and cooler through the weekend.