Warm & breezy today

Monday’s Forecast:

We have one more dry day with an unseasonably warm feel this afternoon. It’s breezy today and tomorrow with southeasterly winds 10-20 mph and gusts a little higher.

Temperatures climb to the mid-70s (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thunderstorms Tuesday night to Wednesday morning:

Tomorrow we have a 40% chance of afternoon storms. Wednesday morning more rain is expected. We have a low severe weather and flood threat Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Not all of the ingredients are there for widespread strong thunderstorms but if the missing ingredients can suddenly make an appearance a tornado or two is possible with damaging winds also possible.

Heavy rain possible Wednesday morning at 6am (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tornadoes & damaging winds possible (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

3-4" of rain is possible in a few areas (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low threat for all of SE Texas (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After the storms move out Wednesday, we’ll be dry and cooler through the weekend.