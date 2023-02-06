Warm & breezy today

We have one more dry day with an unseasonably warm feel this afternoon. It’s breezy today and tomorrow with southeasterly winds 10-20 mph and gusts a little higher.
Thunderstorms Tuesday night to Wednesday morning:
Tomorrow we have a 40% chance of afternoon storms. Wednesday morning more rain is expected. We have a low severe weather and flood threat Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Not all of the ingredients are there for widespread strong thunderstorms but if the missing ingredients can suddenly make an appearance a tornado or two is possible with damaging winds also possible.
10-day forecast:
After the storms move out Wednesday, we’ll be dry and cooler through the weekend.
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.