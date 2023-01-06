Near record highs today and tomorrow

Friday’s Forecast:

We’re warming up today, close to 80 degrees this afternoon. The record high is 80 from 1989. It’s a breezy afternoon with southeasterly winds 10-15 mph.

Temperatures climb to the upper 70s this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold front this weekend:

A cold front moves into Southeast Texas Saturday night. It may bring light rain Saturday morning with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The front arrives tomorrow night brining a line of heavy rain. All of southeast Texas has a low threat for street flooding if these storms “train.” In general we should receive between 1”-2″ of rain. However, 3″-4″ is possible and that would cause street flooding. The front moves off the coast Sunday morning. There is a chance we get what is called overrunning. That is rain falling after the cold front moves through. That would keep the rain around through noon Sunday. We’ll keep you posted.

Low street flood threat Saturday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Line of heavy rain at 10pm Saturday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Temperatures cool Sunday to the 60s but it doesn’t last long. We’re back in the 70s Tuesday of next week.

What to expect through Sunday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Early look at the Chevron Houston Marathon:

Ten days out the race looks good. Chilly temperatures and dry weather is what runners love. Winds are out of the east 5-10mph.