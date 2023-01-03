Cold front is through

Tuesday’s forecast:

The cold front moved through this morning. Humidity levels are lowering leaving behind a pleasant, dry feel with a light northwesterly wind.

Clearing skies with temperatures in the lower 70s

Our next cold front Saturday:

We get delightful weather through Friday. A cold front stalls over SE Texas this weekend and it may bring rain both Saturday and Sunday.

Showers may arrive as early as Saturday afternoon

10-day forecast:

Beautifully cool through Friday. Weekend rain is a definite possibility and it may linger into Monday of next week.

What to expect through Thurday of next week

A Look Back At 2022 Weather

Rain in 2022:

Looking back at 2022 a few things stick about the rain we received in Houston. First, it sure is good that we had January, August and November. Without these months our drought would be dire in SE Texas. Also, June was a tough month. Our average amount of rain in June is 6.00″. We only received .13″! While most of our months were below average, only September was drastically dry like June. We finished the year in Houston 8.47″ below average. All of our major recording station in SE Texas had a deficit with College Station closest to average.

9 of 12 months were below average

All of our major recording stations were below average for rain in 2022

Drought update:

We are drought free in SE Texas. August and November rains helped tremendously for our area. The hill country didn’t get any help these months so we still have an extreme and exceptional drought. The panhandle is also still suffering from at least a moderate drought.

How our state is finishing 2022

Temperatures in 2022:

The one thing that sticks out to me on the below graph are our hottest months were also our driest month. After a below aveage start to 2022, we heated up in April and we dried out. June and July were hot! August wasn’t too bad, we were really close to our thirty year average. (Our average is based on the past 30 years.) And even though we had a really cold week in Houston in December, we still finished the month above average.

How we finished 2022