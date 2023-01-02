Tracking rain and thunderstorms moving north and east through Houston area

Monday’s Evening Forecast:

A few leftovers storms are possible through this evening but the main show is over. We’ll watch for more fog to form along the coast overnight. That’s when we’ll see the actual cold front pass through, which will bring a thin line of showers and thunderstorms from around 3am - 7am. At this time, we don’t expect the early morning storms to be severe.

Weather 101: Inversion explained:

An inversion (cap or lid) on the atmosphere occurs when relatively warmer air sits above cooler air. This cap prevents clouds from building in size. When this happens it will still rain but this lid prevents strong storms from forming. But if lift is strong enough, the inversion will break and strong storms, even severe weather can form.

10-day forecast:

After the cold front moves through Tuesday morning we have a dry forecast through Saturday. Our next front is expected Monday of next week.

A Look Back At 2022 Weather

Rain in 2022:

Looking back at 2022 a few things stick about the rain we received in Houston. First, it sure is good that we had January, August and November. Without these months our drought would be dire in SE Texas. Also, June was a tough month. Our average amount of rain in June is 6.00″. We only received .13″! While most of our months were below average, only September was drastically dry like June. We finished the year in Houston 8.47″ below average. All of our major recording station in SE Texas had a deficit with College Station closest to average.

Drought update:

We are drought free in SE Texas. August and November rains helped tremendously for our area. The hill country didn’t get any help these months so we still have an extreme and exceptional drought. The panhandle is also still suffering from at least a moderate drought.

Temperatures in 2022:

The one thing that sticks out to me on the below graph are our hottest months were also our driest month. After a below aveage start to 2022, we heated up in April and we dried out. June and July were hot! August wasn’t too bad, we were really close to our thirty year average. (Our average is based on the past 30 years.) And even though we had a really cold week in Houston in December, we still finished the month above average.

