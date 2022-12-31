A near perfect end to 2022

(Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday’s forecast:

Temperatures climb to the mid-70s with light winds this afternoon. Tonight is cool in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies. Lovely weather if you are celebrating at midnight.

Flood & severe weather threat Monday:

We’re tracking another cold front that will move through Monday. Like Thursday and Friday morning, these thunderstorms can be strong possibly bringing street flooding and severe weather.

10-day forecast:

After the storms move through Monday we have a dry forecast through Monday of next week.