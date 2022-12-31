A near perfect end to 2022

Saturday’s forecast:
Temperatures climb to the mid-70s with light winds this afternoon. Tonight is cool in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies. Lovely weather if you are celebrating at midnight.
Flood & severe weather threat Monday:
We’re tracking another cold front that will move through Monday. Like Thursday and Friday morning, these thunderstorms can be strong possibly bringing street flooding and severe weather.
10-day forecast:
After the storms move through Monday we have a dry forecast through Monday of next week.
