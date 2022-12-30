Rain has moved out, a gorgeous weekend is on the way

Very pleasant temperatures for this weekend ahead of a rainy Monday.

Overnight hour by hour forecast:

Our overnight skies will clear a bit and let our Saturday lows slip into the mid 50s. Isolated areas of fog are possible as well during the morning.

Temps will cool into the mid 50s overnight into Saturday morning. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

New Year’s Forecast:

We have a dry weekend ahead with mild temperatures. If you are headed out Saturday night the weather will be near perfect. It’s cool, with light winds and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Comfortably cool temperatures for you New Year's Eve plans (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

No extremes Sunday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

More storms Monday:

Don’t wash the car just yet. We’re tracking another cold front that will move through Monday. Like yesterday, some of these thunderstorms can be strong.

Rain and storms expected for Monday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After the storms move through we have a dry forecast the rest of the week.