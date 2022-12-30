Rain has moved out, a gorgeous weekend is on the way

Overnight hour by hour forecast:
Our overnight skies will clear a bit and let our Saturday lows slip into the mid 50s. Isolated areas of fog are possible as well during the morning.
New Year’s Forecast:
We have a dry weekend ahead with mild temperatures. If you are headed out Saturday night the weather will be near perfect. It’s cool, with light winds and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
More storms Monday:
Don’t wash the car just yet. We’re tracking another cold front that will move through Monday. Like yesterday, some of these thunderstorms can be strong.
10-day forecast:
After the storms move through we have a dry forecast the rest of the week.