Back in the 70s this afternoon

Wednesday’s Forecast:

This is our last cold morning for at least 10 days. Our afternoon high today climbs to 76 degrees. That’s 20 degrees warmer than yesterday’s high temperature. The breeze is back too. We’ll have southerly winds 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph.

Breezy with temperatures climbing to the mid-70s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Storms Thursday:

We’ll start the day with fog and light rain scattered throughout southeast Texas. Tomorrow night we’ll start to get thunderstorms. We have a moderate flood threat along I-45 and east and a severe weather threat for our northeastern cities like Huntsville and Livingston. The strong line of thunderstorms moves out early Friday morning with some light showers left over Friay.

Strong thunderstorms expected Thursday night (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Possible rain amounts through Friday morning (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Moderate flood risk for parts of SE Texas (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Threat for our northeastern cities (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

New Year’s Eve Forecast:

All of the rain moves out Friday. That will leave us with a dry weekend. If you are headed out Saturday night the weather will be near perfect. It’s cool, with light winds and temperatures in the 60s.

Temperatures in the 60s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

More rain is possible Monday with high temperatures in the 70s through Monday of next week.