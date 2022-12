Tuesday’s Forecast:

This morning is our final day temperatures fall to the freezing mark. We won’t get this cold for at least the next 10-days. This afternoon we climb to the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures climb to the mid-50s this afternoon

Rain Thursday:

Temperatures warm up to the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday. Rain is in the forecast Thursday and early Friday.

Thunderstorms possible Thursday night

10-day forecast:

After the rain moves out Friday, we’ll be dry for New Year’s Even and New Year’s Day. More rain is possible Monday.