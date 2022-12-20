Arctic air moves in by Friday

All of SE Texas will drop below freezing at the end of the week.

Tuesday’s Forecast:

We’re starting off Tuesday with some slick roads, leftover light drizzle and a few showers as the system is moving east into Louisiana. However, we will be drying out with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north all day!

Arctic air in time for Christmas:

An arctic cold front will move in on Thursday which will bring temperatures in the teens for Friday morning. We will likely stay below freezing through Saturday afternoon. Today and tomorrow are the days to prep your home and property and don’t forget the outdoor pets!

Now is the time to start winterizing your homes! Remember to protect your pets, plants, pools, pipes and people!

10-day forecast:

Cool to cold temperatures are here for the next 10-days! The jet stream will buckle across much of the United States plunging arctic into the country. At the end of this week high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.