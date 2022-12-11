Storms Moving Through Overnight Sunday

Stormy Cold Front Moves In Early Sunday:

An approaching cold front from the west will bring early Sunday storms and showers AND knock Sunday highs back just a bit. Storms will roll through the Houston area early Sunday morning. Most of the storms will just be noisy but could drop a quick inch or more of rain through sunrise Sunday.

Sunday Morning Storm Line (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday Forecast (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

The one thing to watch on our 10-day forecast is when we get our next strong cold front. As far as our next December cooldown looks like we are waiting until Tuesday of next week when a stronger cold front will finally push highs back down into the 60s and then 50s by next weekend!

10-Day Forecast (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

End Of Tropical Season 2022:

While we didn’t reach the anticipated storm number this year, there were still 14 named storms. Florida bared the brunt of three direct hits from storms this season. There was one preseason forecast that predicted the correct number of storms to form. Check out Frank’s blog to see who got the hurricane forecast right.