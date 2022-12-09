Near Record Heat Afternoons Continue

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for another warm, humid and cloudy day! Morning temps are sitting in the lower 70s, when our normal low is in the upper 40s. Watch out for the fog that will swallow up some of our coastal areas and inland counties through mid-morning.

The afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower 80s, which could once again tie or break record highs.

Rain chances move in this weekend:

High pressure anchored in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will churn in a strong south wind. This weather pattern will keep us warm and humid. Afternoon high temperatures will climb to the lower 80s through Friday. This is nearly 15 degrees warmer than our average highs for this time of year. Rain chances move in this weekend but we will still be warm in the upper 70s.

10-day forecast:

The one thing to watch on our 10-day forecast is when we get our next strong cold front. A weaker cold front will bring in some showers late Saturday and into Sunday. As far as our next December cooldown, looks like we are waiting until Tuesday of next week when a stronger cold front will finally push highs back down into the 60s!

A December storm?

November 30th marked the official last day of hurricane season but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system that has a chance for development. If this system forms it will be called Owen and it will not be a threat to the Gulf Coast. It is rare to get a December storm but not unheard of. In 2013 a subtropical storm formed. In 2007 Tropical Storm Olga formed and it hit the Dominican Republic.

While we didn’t reach the anticipated storm number this year, there were still 14 named storms. Florida bared the brunt of three direct hits from storms this season. There was one preseason forecast that predicted the correct number of storms to form. Check out Frank’s blog to see who got the hurricane forecast right.