Another warm and cloudy day

Today’s Forecast:

It is a warm, humid and cloudy day! We are starting out the day in the lower 70s, when our normal low is in the upper 40s. Watch out for the fog that will swallow up some of our coastal areas through mid-morning. This afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower 80s, which could tie or break record highs.

Rain chances move in this weekend:

High pressure anchored in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will churn in a strong south wind. This weather pattern will keep us warm and humid. Afternoon high temperatures will climb to the lower 80s through Friday. This is nearly 15 degrees warmer than our average highs for this time of year. Rain chances move in this weekend but we will still be warm in the upper 70s.

10-day forecast:

The one thing to watch on our 10-day forecast is when we get our next strong cold front. We do have low rain chances at the end of the week. As far as our next December cooldown, looks like we are waiting until Tuesday of next week.

A December storm?

November 30th marked the official last day of hurricane season but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system that has a chance for development. If this system forms it will be called Owen and it will not be a threat to the Gulf Coast. It is rare to get a December storm but not unheard of. In 2013 a subtropical storm formed. In 2007 Tropical Storm Olga formed and it hit the Dominican Republic.

While we didn’t reach the anticipated storm number this year, there were still 14 named storms. Florida bared the brunt of three direct hits from storms this season. There was one preseason forecast that predicted the correct number of storms to form. Check out Frank’s blog to see who got the hurricane forecast right.